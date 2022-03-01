Man stabbed by unknown suspect in Austin, suspect still at large

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A man was stabbed multiple times by a stranger in Austin on Tuesday.

Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:40 a.m. February 1 at the South Congress Transit Center in the 301 block of West Ben White Blvd.

The victim stated that an unknown Hispanic male approached him and stabbed him multiple times randomly.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect and run toward the park and ride parking lot located east of the transit center.

The suspect remained in the area before walking away from the scene westbound along Radam Lane crossing the street and then walking southbound toward railroad tracks.

He was last seen walking into the encampments along the south curb line of Radam Lane.

The suspect is described as a heavy build man. He was last seen wearing a white and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, brown boots and a gray sweater.

He also appears to be wearing a black back brace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-6664.

