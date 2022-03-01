Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin honors Black History Month by celebrating community mentors

Jj Montgomery, Kelly Follie, Katie Bennett, Verdia Shankle, Lisa Proctor, Kelly Proutt, and Eric Shankle were the 7 honored at tonight’s event.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Sunday night, friends and family gathered to honor their loved ones who have made a special impact in the Lufkin community.

JJ Montgomery, Kelly Follie, Katie Bennett, Verdia Shankle, Lisa Proctor, Kelly Proutt, and Eric Shankle were all honored at tonight’s event for their work in the community.

“As long as you put your mind to it, your heart off into it and, like I say, I’m a walking testimony the hard work pays off. You know you can be somebody and do something special out of Lufkin. Our youth really need us. You know there’s a lot going on, not just in Lufkin but, you know, all over the nation, ” said Montgomery.

Councilmen Robert Shankle shared it’s important to highlight black history within your own communities.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to honor people of color. You know, often they are overlooked. I just want to make sure people they are not forgotten,” said Shankle.

