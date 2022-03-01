Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Low voter turnout reported in Angelina County

Polling locations across Angelina County can be utilized by registered county voters.
Polling locations across Angelina County can be utilized by registered county voters.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On this primary Election day, voters will decide on five Angelina County leaders and also choose the Republican candidate for United States Representative to run in the November election.

The contested races being decided March 1 in the Republican primary election are for Angelina County Judge, Judge of the 159th Judicial Court, Angelina County Commissioner of Precinct One and Four, and the Justice of Peace for Precinct One. There are no democratic challengers in those races. Angelina County elections administrator Terri Jordan said there’s only been a 8 percent turnout as of 5pm Tuesday and a 11 percent turnout total for early voting.

“The turnout for the primary, with as many candidates we’re having, is very low from the previous primary elections,” Jordan said.

This is the second election since the County converted to countywide polling centers, which allows registered county voters to vote at any polling location within the county.

The polls are open Tuesday until 7pm.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on...
US Rep. Van Taylor drops Texas reelection bid, admits affair
Greta Van Susteren
East Texas Now: Greta Van Susteren on Pres. Biden’s State of the Union address
UT Tyler professor Ken Wink.
WebXtra: UT Tyler professor explains Tuesday’s primary election results
Ray Bostick
Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner-elect wants to maintain county’s good financial situation
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary