Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jasper ISD hires Kendrick Crumedy as AD, head football coach

Jasper Bulldogs
Jasper Bulldogs(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper ISD has hired Kendrick Crumedy as the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

According to superintendent John Seybold, it was by unanimous vote by the board of trustees and he was the finalist by unanimous choice of the 12 person hiring committee that consisted of 6 JISD employees and six community members and parents.

Crumdey comes from a very successful Manvel program where he was the offensive coordinator, and will take over for Darrell Barbary Who left the program after a decade to take over his head football coach in Mansfield, Louisiana.

Crumedy is an alumni of Jasper ISD.

Jasper went 6-5 last season with the Bulldog season ending in the area round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus

Latest News

Hudson High School basketball player Kanaan Holder signs to play for Angelina College.
Hudson High School basketball player signs with Angelina College
Timpson basketball
UIL Boys Regional Tournaments set for East Texas squads
Lufkin basketball
Pack heading to regional tournament for first time since 1979
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
Six new additional pieces of fitness equipment are coming to Noble E Young Park in Tyler,...
New outdoor fitness equipment being added to Noble E. Young Park in Tyler