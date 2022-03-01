Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gregg County election official says voter turnout is higher than with previous primaries

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many voters in Gregg County waited until Election Day to cast their ballots.

East Texas News’ Jamey Boyum is following the action at the Gregg County Courthouse, and he said that voting has been pretty steady today. Election officials told him that the turnout is a bit higher than some of the previous primaries

“People are getting out there and voting,” Boyum said. “As you can see at the polls, there were a lot of cars in the lots. There were a lot of people coming in to vote.”

Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County’s elections administrator, said her staff members have received numerous calls and questions.

“People are wondering where they can go vote,” Briggs said. “And we are vote centers here in Gregg County, so if you’re registered to vote, you can go to any vote center that we have open on Election Day. So those are easy questions. So, everything’s been going pretty good today.”

In the past, there have been some arrests in connection with mail-in ballot-related issues in Gregg County.

Briggs said the questionable mail-in ballots are application issues before they even come to the elections administration office when asked about that.

“So, we’ve actually seen a lot less of those issues showing up before they come to us,” Briggs said. “Once those applications get here, we’re processing them. The new laws make it a little bit tricky for our voters. They’re used to doing it a certain way. But we’ve been able to clear quite a few of those.”

Briggs said she and her staff are doing everything they can to help Gregg County voters. She added that if voters have questions, they can always give her office a call. The main number for the Gregg County Elections Administration Office is (903) 234-3126.

There are 18 polling places open in Gregg County. Residents there have until 7 p.m. to vote and there is no voting taking place at the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken...
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken Paxton in Republican runoff
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
WATCH: Nathaniel Moran jumps out to big lead in primary for congress seat
WATCH: Nathaniel Moran jumps out to big lead in primary for congress seat