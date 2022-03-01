Gavin Kensmil gets long awaited reunion with mother

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When July Saba walked into the Montagne Center to watch SFA play Lamar, It had been seven long years since she had seen her son Gavin Kensmil play in a basketball game.

“Where I live we do not have streaming so the only way I could keep up with the games live is by radio,” Saba said.

Saba is the proud mother of SFA senior Gavin Kensmil. Kensmil is finishing up his extra free year of eligibility at Stephen F. Austin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last three years, he has been a vital part of the Lumberjacks roster, even becoming a member of the 1,000 point club. Kensmil’s journey to college basketball began at a young age in Central America.

Kensmil is a native of Suriname, a small former Dutch colony with just over half a million people. The country has produced many soccer players but basketball has seen just a few.

“When he was younger he played soccer but he was a lot bigger and did not get much playing time,” Saba said. “He would come home sad. I would think that is it but a coach told me we should try out basketball. I had to practically drag him into the gym but after the first practice I had to drag him out of the gym because he did not want to leave.”

As Kensmil started to improve he started to get noticed and had the chance to go play in Spain at the age of 16. Watching Kensmil leave would not be easy.

“Everytime it would come up I had this heavy weight on my chest,” Saba said. “A coach told me, ‘You have to let go mentally first, otherwise you will keep blocking him,’ When that moment came when he was 16, I was as ready as I could be because you are never fully ready.”

So Kensmil left home and crossed the Atlantic Ocean to Spain where he played for Canarias Basketball Academy. He next went to New York and played his freshman year of college at Iona before transferring to Navarro College. His final three seasons have been in Nacogdoches.

“My mother sacrificed a lot,” Kensmil said. “First, financially. The economy in Suriname took a hit. It was not easy. She changed jobs to make sure we had enough. She also had to let her son go at 16 so I know that was hard. As a child my house was in an abusive state and my mom did what she had todo to keep me and my sister safe and get us to where we are now.”

So with his college basketball journey nearing the end, Saba knew she needed to see her son play.

On February 18, Saba walked into the Montagne Center in Beaumont to watch Kensmil play for the first time in person since he left home.

“I used to go to all his games,” Saba said/ “I had seen him over the years during the break but he was not playing. It was out of season.”

Kensmil finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in the 70-56 win. Saba could have cared less about the final stat line, to her she finally saw her son on the court. When the game ended all she could do is hug her not so small baby boy.

“It was like,’ Here we finally are.’ together with the game that tore us apart. It brought us back together.”

Kensmil did all he could do to not become emotional.

“I focused on the game,” Kensmil said. I just tried to not get distracted or emotional. It was a special moment for me. I could not wait until the game was over to give her a hug.”

Saba was able to stay in East Texas for the next week, watching her son play his final home games in Nacogdoches with the Lumberjacks. She also escorted him onto the court for the senior day ceremony.

“Before the games we will talk about how nervous we are,” Kensmil said. “I will tell the guys this is not hard. For me this is what I have dreamed of. For my mom to sacrifice for me to be here, that is really hard. For me it is about fun. My mom is my hero. I mirror the way I live and the way I play basketball with how she has done stuff for me.”

