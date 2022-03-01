Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Now: Greta Van Susteren discusses President Biden’s first State of the Union

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - On Tuesday, Greta Van Susteren, Gray News Media’s chief national political analyst, chatted with East Texas Now host Devyn Shea about what people can expect from President Joe Biden’s first-ever State of the Union address, which begins at tonight at 8 p.m.

Susteren said that while State of the Union addresses typically focus on domestic issues, it is expected that President Biden will spend at least some time addressing the crisis unfolding in Ukraine. On the domestic side of things, however, inflation is a hot topic right now and likely to be a focus of the speech as well.

