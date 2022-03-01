Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2022 Diaper Drive kicks off in East Texas

Donations accepted at Altra locations in Tyler
The 2022 Diaper Drive is underway benefitting PATH and the Fostering Collective of East Texas.
The 2022 Diaper Drive is underway benefitting PATH and the Fostering Collective of East Texas.(KLTV)
By Austin Sandy
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The fourth annual Diaper Drive is underway March 1st - March 31st. Altra and KLTV 7 have partnered for four years to collect diaper donations for families in need right here in East Texas. With great results in recent years, organizers have expanded the fundraiser to benefit a second local non-profit. In addition to PATH - People Attempting to Help, your diaper donations will benefit the Fostering Collective of East Texas.

You can make a donation at any Altra Federal Credit Union location in Tyler.

Tyler West Branch 2815 W SW Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701

Troup Hwy Branch 5523 Troup Hwy Tyler, TX 75707

The Village at Cumberland Park Branch 8976 South Broadway Tyler, TX 75703

To make a cash donation to PATH, click here. To make a cash donation to the Fostering Collective of East Texas, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Yoelvis Herrera, 33
Man gets 65 years for gas-skimming operation in Tyler

Latest News

Little Texas will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Little Texas slated to headline Great Texas Balloon Race
City of Palestine begins cleanup, stocking of Blue Lake
Members of Tyler cycling groups met Wednesday night to discuss possibly restoring the Cotton...
Tyler cyclists hope to restore Cotton Belt Trail bed for walkers, bicyclists
Shankle said Jones Park pool will be open from 12 to 5 this Summer.
Boys and Girls Club will help city provide life guards for Jones Park Pool
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine