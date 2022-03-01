2022 Diaper Drive kicks off in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The fourth annual Diaper Drive is underway March 1st - March 31st. Altra and KLTV 7 have partnered for four years to collect diaper donations for families in need right here in East Texas. With great results in recent years, organizers have expanded the fundraiser to benefit a second local non-profit. In addition to PATH - People Attempting to Help, your diaper donations will benefit the Fostering Collective of East Texas.

You can make a donation at any Altra Federal Credit Union location in Tyler.

Tyler West Branch 2815 W SW Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701

Troup Hwy Branch 5523 Troup Hwy Tyler, TX 75707

The Village at Cumberland Park Branch 8976 South Broadway Tyler, TX 75703

To make a cash donation to PATH, click here. To make a cash donation to the Fostering Collective of East Texas, click here.

