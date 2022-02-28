Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hemphill WW II veteran reflects on caring for injured soldiers, staying strong for 101 years

By Brianna Linn
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A World War II veteran from Hemphill turned 101 years old on Monday. A VFW Post Chapter in Sabine County awarded Lucille J. Wright a Quilt of Valor Monday in appreciation for her wisdom and years of service.

When Lucille Wright was asked, “What is the secret to living to be 101 years old?” she simply replied, “Working hard and eating well.” Wright was a first lieutenant in the 279th station hospital unit. She served as an army nurse from 1942 to 1945 in a set-up hospital. She was there for the Battle of the Bulge on the Western Front and the Battle of Normandy in France.

“Well that day was one heartbreaking day for everybody. And it was so terrible how the patients came back,” Wright said. " We stayed in our hospital and were all ready for them and took in the worst ones in my ward because they were orthopedics, but it was a terrible day.”

When Lucille returned home from the war, she said she worked as a nurse for 30 years.

“I went through the Depression first, two tornadoes, everything in Oklahoma. I was raised on a farm in Oklahoma, I’ve lived and seen lots of things,” Wright said.

Family and friends close to Lucille describe her as strong, smart, and humble. Teary-eyed, Lucille offered advice to those who wish to live a full life.

“Mind your mother, love the Lord, and don’t hate. All this fighting, it has to stop,” Wright said.

