Tyler man who trafficked minor for sex pleads to 40 years

Brandon Johnson
Brandon Johnson(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who trafficked a minor for sex has agreed to a 40-year sentence.

Brandon Lee Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking of persons, compelling prostitution and sexual assault of a child. He agreed to a 40-year sentence on each charge which will run concurrently in Judge Kerry Russell’s 7th District Court Monday.

According to the text of the indictment, filed on Dec. 16, Johnson harbored the a child under the age of 18 during a day that was more than 30 days of duration. The indictment alleges Johnson caused the victim to commit prostitution.

