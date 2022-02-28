Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman over the weekend in connection with allegations that she kidnapped two underage girls and sex-trafficked them in Louisiana.

Teresa Swan Fletcher, 22, and Aaron Devonte Wallace, 27, both of Tyler, are still being held in the Smith County Jail. They were each charged with two counts of kidnapping, which is a third-degree felony.

Fletcher and Wallace’s collective bond amounts were set at $500,000, according to the Smith County jail website.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, East Texas News obtained Monday, the detective who got the arrest warrant from the 114th Judicial District Court spoke to the SCSO deputy who took the initial report from the mother of one of the girls.

The SCSO deputy responded to a missing person report on Feb. 17 and spoke to one victim’s mother at a home on CR 420. The girl’s mother told the deputy that she thought her daughter was possibly being sex trafficked, adding that she hadn’t seen her since Sunday, Feb. 13.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s mother said when her daughter left the house, she was her friend, who had also not been seen or heard from since that day.

The two girls left in a four-door red vehicle driven by Wallace, a friend of one of the victims, the affidavit stated. For a while, the mother continued to talk to her daughter via Facebook Messenger, but the messages stopped on Feb. 15 at about 11:45 a.m.

The victim’s mother contacted her daughter’s boyfriend, who had also received text messages from the girl, the affidavit stated.

“These messages were asking for help and ‘If anything happens please no I love,’” the affidavit stated.

Later, the SCSO deputy spoke to the victim’s boyfriend, who said he had received multiple text messages from the girl via Facebook Messenger on Feb. 15. According to the affidavit, the boyfriend also received a cell phone location from his girlfriend and drove to that location.

Once he was in the area, the boyfriend called the Tyler Police Department to check out the location, the affidavit stated.

When the SCSO detective spoke to the Tyler Police officer who spoke to the boyfriend, he learned that the boyfriend said he had received disturbing text messages from his girlfriend that said she was going to Shreveport and needed help getting out of the house, the affidavit stated.

The boyfriend told the TPD officer that he thought his girlfriend was being held against her will and showed him the live location his girlfriend had sent him. At that point, the TPD officer went to that location on Lindsey Lane.

The Tyler PD officer spoke to the homeowner via a Ring doorbell surveillance camera. The man gave consent for the TPD officer to go inside and said the only person that could be there was his daughter. However, no one was inside the home.

The Tyler PD officer found a photo of Fletcher in the house and recognized her as the woman from a video one of the victims sent to her boyfriend, the affidavit stated.

In the short video, Fletcher allegedly told the boyfriend that his girlfriend was hers now.

On Feb. 22, the SCSO detective who got the warrants and another investigator spoke to one of the girls at her home, the affidavit stated. She explained that she and her friend had been at Fletcher’s home on Lindsey Lane, and while she was there, she started texting her boyfriend via Facebook and asking him to come to help her and her friend.

According to the affidavit, the victim said Wallace came into the house a short time later, grabbed her, dragged her to the front of the home, and pointed down the road. He allegedly said, “See that down there? Why the [expletive] is your ex down there? Did you send him the address?”

After further discussion, Wallace allegedly said, “Well, we gotta go,” according to the victim.

The affidavit stated that Wallace grabbed the girl by the shirt and pulled her out of a side door. The two victims were allegedly forced into a vehicle against their will, and Fletcher and Wallace got in as well.

An unidentified person drove the red vehicle to a hotel in Shreveport, Louisiana, where the two girls were sex trafficked by Fletcher, Wallace, and the driver, the affidavit stated. Once in the vehicle, one girl’s cell phone was taken from her.

The victim explained that Fletcher used three cell phones and a silver laptop and that each cell phone was used for a different purpose. Two of the phones were allegedly used for sex trafficking and prostitution.

When the Tyler PD detectives spoke to the other victim, her story matched up with the first victim’s account of what happened.

