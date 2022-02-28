Rose City Young Marines in Tyler, helps teach education and teach leadership skills to kids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new program is in East Texas to help education and teach leadership skills to kids. Sunday afternoon the Rose City Young Marines held a recruiting event.

The Young Marines is a national youth program for boys and girls that focuses on leadership and citizenship. A charter was received in January for the Rose City Young Marines to be in Tyler. Brian Leach, the Unit Commander for Rose City Young Marines, said now they are working to get information out to the community.

“We want to make good kids great kids. So we want to turn them into leaders and be able to lead in their peer groups and be able to lead in the community,” he said.

Faith Leach is 16 and started the program when she was 14. So far, she said her favorite part was going to senior leadership school.

“We got to do so much in the short period of time we were there. I met kids from all over the United States, from Oregon all the way down to Florida,” she said. “We got to do things like close order drill, we got to work on leadership traits together and at the end of it we all got to have fun.”

For kids that do end up joining, boot camp starts in April and a typical drill day includes,

“Physical fitness and it’ll be close order drill, which is the kids marching around. Then we’ll get into some classroom things. As part of the program nationally, drug demand reduction is a big portion of the program. So we teach kids the dangers of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. That’s how the nation program receives funding from the Marine Corps itself, is through those DDR hours.”

Faith Leach would recommend giving it a try. She says she’s gotten so many opportunities from it.

“Whenever I originally joined, I wasn’t sure how far I’d make it, to even pick up the rank of Sergeant. And I put in a lot of time and I was able to go two ranks higher than that to Gunnery Sergeant. So as long as you put in the time and effort, you’ll go far in this program,” Leach said.

For more information on how to get involved you can visit Rose City Young Marines Facebook page.

