Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home

Police making a welfare check in a small North Texas town found the bodies of two adults and...
Police making a welfare check in a small North Texas town found the bodies of two adults and two children in their house.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST
GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - Police making a welfare check in a small North Texas town found the bodies of two adults and two children in their house, officials said Friday.

In a statement, Granbury police said officers made the welfare check Thursday afternoon. All four people were fatally shot and police suspect they died in a murder-suicide. Police identified them as Marcus Buchanan, 36; Rita Buchanan, 34; and two girls, ages 13 and 3 months.

Investigators haven’t said how the four were related or who they suspect caused the deaths.

Granbury is a city of about 11,000 residents about 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

