Pair charged in Seattle woman’s death arrested in Cambodia

Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes are two of three people arrested in June 2021 by Dallas police for...
Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes are two of three people arrested in June 2021 by Dallas police for their alleged involvement in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez.(DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST
DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say two women who were accused of cutting off their ankle monitors and fleeing after they were charged in the Texas stabbing death of a Seattle woman have been arrested in Cambodia.

Nina Marano and her wife, Lisa Dykes, were arrested last week by Cambodian police with assistance from the FBI. They are among three people charged in the October 2020 death of Marisela Botello-Valadez, who was fatally stabbed while visiting a friend in Dallas.

Marano and Dykes were free on $500,000 bonds when they removed their GPS trackers on Christmas Day.

Dykes’ lawyer, Heath Harris, told The Dallas Morning News that their fleeing wasn’t evidence of guilt.

He said the women feared their co-defendant in the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

