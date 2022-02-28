Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cold start, but we’ll see lots of sunshine today and temperatures will warm quickly into the lower to mid 60s this afternoon.  Expect a few clouds to roll in overnight and the middle of the week looks partly cloudy.  The warming trend takes temperatures into the 70s by midweek with breezy winds by the end of the week.  Thursday and Friday look beautiful with more clouds this weekend and a slight chance for rain that will increase through early next week as another cold front approaches East Texas.

