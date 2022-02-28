Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tonight, increasing clouds and lows in the upper 30s. For tomorrow, we’ll be looking at partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 60s. Over the next week, we’ll high temps generally above normal. With today’s normal high being 65°, and highs in the upper 60s and 70s through the week, it’ll feel more like spring this week compared to last.

Speaking of spring, tomorrow is the first day of meteorological spring, with the start of astronomical spring later in the month. As we wrap up February, I thought it would be a good time to briefly discuss our drought and rainfall totals status. I will have a more through discussion of these topics posted in an article on our website tomorrow. For now, I’ll leave you with the preliminary end-of-month totals for the three climatological sites in East Texas.

Tyler - 3.08″

Longview - 3.77″

Lufkin - 1.76″

