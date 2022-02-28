Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man pleads guilty in death of Van Zandt County biker

Jeffery Griffin
Jeffery Griffin(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of three men arrested for the 2020 shooting death of a motorcyclist will spend decades in prison.

Jeffery Ryan Griffin, of Hewitt, was arrested May 6, 2020 in connection with the shooting death of Brandon Edwards, 33, of Ben Wheeler. According to the arrest affidavit, on May 2, 2020, Edwards was riding his motorcycle when Hewitt and two other men, all members of a rival motorcycle gang, gave chase to Edwards before shooting him.

As part of a plea agreement, Griffin pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in organized crime in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Monday. Jackson handed Griffin a sentence of 22 years in state prison.

Previous reporting:

Smith County affidavit: Suspects allegedly chased down motorcyclist, shot him

3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of motorcyclist in Smith County

