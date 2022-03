LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A stabbing victim was attacked in their car around 3:30 p.m. Monday according to Longview police.

The victim was treated at a Longview hospital for a stab wound after the victim drove to the nearest hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening wound to the chest.

Police are looking for the suspect who was known to the victim.

