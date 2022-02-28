Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston police shoot man after carjacking, exchange of fire

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says officers shot and injured a man who’d stolen a car after...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says officers shot and injured a man who’d stolen a car after a chase and exchanging gunfire with him.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says officers shot and injured a man who’d stolen a car after a chase and exchanging gunfire with him.

Finner says police found the man after a carjacking Sunday and he fled. The chief says the 30-year-old man then shot at officers who fired back and hit him. Finner did not identify the man by name but said he’s hospitalized and undergoing surgery.

He says none of the officers were injured but that they’ve been placed on paid leave.

The shooting is being investigated by Houston police and Harris County prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

