Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Harrison County voting officials prepping for Tuesday primary elections

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Voting just got easier for those living in Harricon County. KLTV spoke with the elections administrator there about state approval to vote at any polling place in the county.

Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette is pretty busy the day before the primary elections.

“We’ve gotten through most of the little hurdles that kept on wanting to pop up. And so we’re good to go, I believe,” Robinette said.

Voting equipment is at the Election Administration Office and loaded up by poll workers for transport to “a polling place to begin setting up.”

“The other poll workers often meet them there and help them begin to get set up, and so, they’ll be ready to roll first thing in the morning,” Robinette said.

For the first time, Harrison County voters can use any polling place. On January 31, the state approved the county’s request for county-wide voting.

“The big advantage is that you can still vote anywhere tomorrow,” Robinette said. “You wouldn’t have to go to your home precinct, and therefore, hopefully, it will eliminate a lot of these provisional ballots, people being in the wrong precinct at closing time, or things of that nature,” Robinette said.

Harrison County Election Judge Jonathan McCarty said he thinks it will make voting easier.

“Not everybody wants to have to drive to a specific place if they work across the county or whatever,” McCarty said. “They can just go the closest place in the county and in and out and they’re done.”

So, if a Marshall resident works in Longview, they won’t have to say, drive back to Marshall to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church to vote. They can go to West Harrison VFD in Longview and cast their ballot, and all 26 Harrison polling places are open.

“The party chairs, since it is a primary, they wanted to have all the polling places open. And going forward, we might be able to reduce that in a different kind of election,” Robinette said.

So, if no one shows up to vote at a particular polling place, the county may decide to not open it in the future.

“Lord willing, everything goes off without any hitches,” Robinette said.

If you live in Harrison County and will be voting on Election Day, you can click here for a list of polling places.

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talked with Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette about county-wide voting for Harrison County residents.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken...
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken Paxton in Republican runoff
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
WATCH: Nathaniel Moran jumps out to big lead in primary for congress seat
WATCH: Nathaniel Moran jumps out to big lead in primary for congress seat