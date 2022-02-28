Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 female jailers indicted for sexual misconduct with inmates in Nacogdoches County

Jamie Stephens, 19, (left) and Stephanie Moore, 28,(KLTV/KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two former Nacogdoches County correctional officers have been indicted on felony charges for misconduct during their time as employees of the Nacogdoches County jail.

Stephanie Moore, 28, and Jamie Stephens, 19, were each indicted on two counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody by a Nacogdoches County grand jury.

Moore’s charges are second-degree felonies and her bond was set at $100,000. Moore was hired in June 2021. Allegations of improper activity were made against Moore in January 2022, and she was immediately put on administrative leave.

Stephens’ charges are state-jail felonies and her bond was set at $50,000. Stephens was hired in April 2021 and terminated in August 2021.

Both were arrested and bonded out of the Nacogdoches County jail on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The charges stem from separate, unrelated incidents during their employment, the sheriff’s office says.

Stephens was accused and placed on administrative leave in August 2021. Once the investigations were complete, and the information was turned over to the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, both individuals were terminated as NCSO employees, the sheriff’s office says.

The allegations were investigated by detectives within the NCSO Criminal Investigations Division. The Texas Rangers also investigated the allegations against Moore. Texas Rangers are routinely assigned to investigate incidents in correctional facilities throughout the state.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

