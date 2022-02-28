Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Charges pending in fatal one-vehicle wreck on FM 2517 in Panola County

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man died after the driver of a car lost control on FM 2517 in Panola County, left the road, and struck a tree early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The wreck occurred about 11 miles southeast of Carthage.

The preliminary crash report shows that Michell Williams, 18, of Carthage, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet passenger car east on FM 2517 at an unsafe speed on a wet road and hydroplaned.

“This caused the driver to lose control of the Chevy,” the press release stated. “The Chevy slid into the south bar ditch, where it spun and struck a tree with the right passenger side.”

Pct. 1 and 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Fields pronounced Devin Smith, an 18-year-old passenger in the car, dead at the scene, the press release stated. Smith’s body was taken to the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.

Mitchell, who was seriously in the crash, was taken to UT Health Hospital in Carthage.

“Mr. Williams was later determined to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash,” the press release stated. “Charges are currently pending.”

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the press release.

