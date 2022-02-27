Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 50s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 50s. The last of our cloud cover will be moving out of the areas this afternoon, and we’ll hold onto mostly sunny/partly cloudy skies through the middle of the week. Over the next several days we’ll be warming up into the low 70s by Wednesday. For reference, our normal high today is 65°, so from Wednesday into next weekend, we’ll be looking at above normal high temperatures. Our lows through this same period will range from the 30s to upper 50s by Saturday morning.

Our next chance for some rain in East Texas will be next Saturday, we currently have a 30% chance in the forecast. If you were curious about current rainfall stats, for the month of February both Tyler and Longview saw over 3″ of rain. Lufkin recorded about 1.75″ for February. Our recent showers/precipitation from the last week/this weekend should help to improve drought conditions in East Texas. We’ll see an update on the Drought Monitor next Thursday. That’s all for today, have a great Sunday!

