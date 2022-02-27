Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a long, cold, cloudy, and rainy week, today’s sunshine was MUCH appreciated and thankfully we have plenty more sunshine to enjoy over the next coming days. Skies will remain clear tonight so expect temperatures to quickly drop this evening, sitting in the upper 30s by around 9 PM and in the lower 30s by tomorrow morning with some freezing possible. Our cold spell will be short lived as more ample sunshine helps temperatures climb into the comfy lower to middle 60s for highs area wide. Upper-level clouds will begin to move in later tomorrow afternoon and will stick around for portions of Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be the typical thin, cirrus cloud cover that won’t block out the sunshine entirely, but we certainly will not see crystal blue skies every day. South winds return on Tuesday and will help speed up our warming trend, with highs near 70 degrees on Wednesday and then in the middle 70s by Friday and Saturday. We will stay dry throughout the workweek but that will likely change for some by next weekend as our next cold front will begin to creep closer to the Red River. For now, Saturday’s rain chances are looking quite spotty, and will likely only be possible for our northern counties, but rain coverage will begin to increase later Sunday as this cold front eventually pushes through East Texas. We will be keeping an eye on next weekend’s storm chances, so in the meantime enjoy the quiet weather and warmer temperatures!

