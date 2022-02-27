Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It has been a gray, cold, and rainy day across our section of the Lone Star State but that will soon change for everyone! Scattered showers will continue to develop across the area this evening and overnight but will come to an end just after sunrise tomorrow morning. Temperatures will range in the lower to middle 30s across the region, so while most should remain above freezing, be wary of isolated slick spots if you hit the road early. Skies clear out from north to south late tomorrow morning and ample sunshine finally returns by tomorrow afternoon! Mostly sunny skies stick around for Monday and Tuesday which will help our afternoon temperatures quickly climb into the 60s. We will remain mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday as well, and temperatures will continue their warming trend thanks to the addition of southerly winds. Clouds will increase on Friday but most will stay day, then our next round of showers and isolated thunderstorms move in by next Saturday. Folks, enjoy the sunny and warmer conditions when they get here. We certainly have earned it after this week!

