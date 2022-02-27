Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Expansion in the works for East Texas women’s shelter with limited space

An East Texas shelter for homeless and transient women has for years experienced problems with adequate space to house and feed the women who need it but now ca
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas shelter for homeless and transient women has for years experienced problems with adequate space to house and feed the women who need it but now can see a light on the horizon.

The House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview has helped numerous women over the years overcome poverty and homelessness.

However, the shelter’s limited capacity created a challenge for helping all that needed it. When the pandemic hit, sadly, the shelter had to turn some away because they had no room to quarantine anyone.

Now, Sister Helen Johnson, the shelter’s director, says they have finalized plans to expand the facility to solve that problem.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

