Drive-thru COVID testing site at Lufkin’s St. Luke’s Health Memorial to close Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The drive-thru testing site at St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital will close permanently on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“The Express Lab at 118 West Frank Avenue, 75906 will still offer COVID testing as needed,” the Facebook post stated.

People seeking COVID test results may get them from Express Lab.

The drive-thru COVID testing site was reopened back in January due to the high infection rate associated with the Omicron variant of the virus. It was initially opened in July 2021 because of the surge of COVID cases caused by the Delta variant of the virus, and it remained open until last September.

