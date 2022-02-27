Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations...
The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations Thursday. New economic sanctions on Russia pushed the price of a barrel of oil toward $100.(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County Sheriff's Office
Two found shot dead in pickup on Smith County road
T-Mobile in The Village at Cumberland Park shopping center
Vehicle crashes through storefront in Tyler
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Herchel Martin's mug shot from a Jan. 11 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Lufkin police arrest Houston man who allegedly assaulted officers, tried to take weapons
Christian Blanchard
Judge rules Tyler woman accused of attacking delivery person competent for trial

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
Pictured is tech billionaire Elon Musk. (Source: Gray News Media)
After official’s request for help, Elon Musk says Starlink internet ‘active’ in Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Wisconsin community celebrates reopening of America's Black Holocaust Museum.
America’s Black Holocaust Museum reopens after 14 years