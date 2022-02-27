Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Annual horse show benefits therapeutic riding centers across East Texas

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The annual therapeutic benefit show put on by North Texas Hundred Jumper Club invited horse riders to come and compete in efforts to benefit therapeutic riding facilities across Texas.

Competitors from all over East Texas came out Saturday to not only compete but to support a needed cause while doing what they love.

Nadia Robinson has been horse riding for 7 years and loves the competitive aspect of it.

Robinson listed the top three skills it takes to win.

“Definitely patience, confidence, and maybe just stamina, maybe always knowing what you’re doing,” Robinson said.

Different horse arenas at the park held different divisions. Robinson explained those divisions in detail.

“I show in the jumper, so it’s really about speed if you show in the hunters which is behind us. It’s more about how your horse moves if you show in equitation, it’s more about you and how your body look and how pretty you look.”

Officials were hired to judge and run the show today after everyone paid their funds to come out and compete.

“It’s a joint effort from everybody especially as cold as it is today. It’s a big sacrifice to be out here training and riding and doing this in this cold weather, but we do it because we love it, Robinson said.

Funds from the competitors, donations, and sponsors are all then donated to a therapeutic riding facility that applies for the grant. Only one therapeutic riding facility will be picked from a collective vote done today.

“The showing is a bonus, but the hard work that’s put into it learning to ride and reaching different goals is way more important and a lot more fun,” Robinson said.

