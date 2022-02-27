Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

After official’s request for help, Elon Musk says Starlink internet ‘active’ in Ukraine

Pictured is tech billionaire Elon Musk. (Source: Gray News Media)
Pictured is tech billionaire Elon Musk. (Source: Gray News Media)(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, California (KLTV) - Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that his SpaceX company’s Starlink satellite internet service is now “active” in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Musk made the announcement on Twitter after Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation tweeted that while Musk tries to “colonize Mars,” Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations, the AP story stated.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” Musk said in a tweet. “More terminals en route.”

“Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world,” the AP story stated. “It markets itself as ‘ideally suited’ for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.”

The move by SpaceX comes as the tension worldwide is ratcheting up. According to another Associated Press story, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert Sunday in response to what he deemed “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

“The order to put Russia’s nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness for launch raised fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare, whether by design or miscalculation,” the AP story stated.

Earlier Sunday, Ukraine’s leadership announced that a delegation would meet with Russian leaders for talks.

Russia troops are drawing closer to Kyiv, a city of almost 3 million people, and street fighting has broken out in Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest city, according to the Associated Press. Ukrainian defenders have put up stiff resistance to the invasion.

To read the complete Associated Press story, click this link.

Related stories: Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions

EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms

Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County Sheriff's Office
Two found shot dead in pickup on Smith County road
T-Mobile in The Village at Cumberland Park shopping center
Vehicle crashes through storefront in Tyler
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Herchel Martin's mug shot from a Jan. 11 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Lufkin police arrest Houston man who allegedly assaulted officers, tried to take weapons
Christian Blanchard
Judge rules Tyler woman accused of attacking delivery person competent for trial

Latest News

Competitors
Annual horse show benefits therapeutic riding centers across East Texas
What we know about the 149,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
KLTV's Anissa Centers speaks at an event at the Gregg County Historical Museum. (Source: KLTV...
Freedom central theme for Gregg County Historical Museum’s Black History Month programs, displays
Gregg County Historical Museum hosts Black History Month event called Journey Stories