Shelby County deputies arrest Louisiana man in connection with RV fire

Kalem Becks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Kalem Becks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with an RV fire that occurred at a home off State Highway 87 North in Center on July 24, 2021.

According to a press release on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website, Kalem Becks, of Logansport, Louisiana, was arrested on a warrant for a second-degree felony arson charge. His bond amount was set at $50,000.

On July 24, 2021, SCSO deputies responded to an RV fire at a house off Highway 87 in Center.

“Further investigation of the scene led Investigator David Haley to believe that the RV was intentionally set on fire,” the press release stated.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Donna Hughes arraigned Becks, and he has since been released from the Shelby County Jail.

