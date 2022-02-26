Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy with scattered to widespread showers today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy with scattered to widespread showers today. Highs today will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Showers will last into the overnight hours, ending early tomorrow morning. To start our Sunday, temperatures will be in the low 30s, again, some shower activity may continue into tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny for Sunday afternoon, highs in the mid 50s. Over the next week we’ll warm back into the 70s for highs.

We’ll see quite the difference in conditions between last week and the week ahead. The Climate Prediction Center outlooks for the next several weeks favors near to above normal temperatures in East Texas, as well as above normal rainfall. The warmer temperatures will certainly be nice if you’re like me and prefer the hotter days of summer. The rain will be nice as well, continued improvements in our drought conditions will be a blessing as we turn the corner from winter to spring, and summer in a few months.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

