Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cloudy skies for the reminder of the night. As we head into our day on Saturday, rain chances increase. Showers during the morning hours and then some heavier rainfall during the afternoon/evening hours. Rainfall totals of .25″-.75″ will be possible. There is a chance for some sleet/freezing rain early on Saturday morning over the far northern sections of East Texas along and near I-30. No significant accumulations are expected. A few pre-dawn showers possible on Sunday morning, then the skies are expected to become mostly sunny. Mostly Sunny early next week, then Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny skies for most of next week. Temperatures will remain chilly on Saturday, warming slowly on Sunday, then much warmer into next week. Have a wonderful weekend. Keep the umbrellas and jackets handy for tomorrow, then enjoy the sunshine on Sunday.

