New cases of COVID-19 trending downward in East Texas

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New cases of the coronavirus are headed in the right direction in East Texas and across the nation.

This comes as federal mask-wearing guidelines are loosened on Friday. The CDC eased its indoor masking recommendations. Now, the CDC recommends that those who live in an area considered to be low or medium risk, nearly 70% of the U.S. population, can can go indoors without masks. But, people with symptoms, a positive test, or COVID-19 exposure, should still wear a mask.

“We’ve seen a dramatic decrease in the number of positive cases that we’re reporting, particularly in the last couple of weeks,” Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts said.

“We have seven counties that we work with. Four of our counties are in the minimal spread category already. Wood, Smith, and Gregg are still in moderate spread, but just slightly over. “Hopefully, this time next week every, all 7 counties will be in the minimal spread category.”

Although cases are trending downwards, Roberts said the caseloads have fluctuated.

“That’s why we encourage people right now, while the cases are particularly going down, to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself the next time another variant hits us.”

