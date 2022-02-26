Mark in Texas History: Area’s freedmen reportedly gathered in Longview’s Grove to worship

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For Mark in Texas History this month, we are featuring locations rich with Black history. Mark Scirto joins us now for more on the Grove in Longview.

The Grove was a natural timber stand. The story goes that the area’s freedmen gathered there for worship services as early as the 1860s.

The area was sold to the area’s Black population in 1871. It became an important gathering place for the local Black community.

Efforts to acquire the land for oil production failed in the 1930s due to confusion over the title.

The city later adopted the land for use as a park.

Magrill Plaza, as it’s known today, was established in 1983 and served as the Longview Transit transfer station from 2003 to 2019. A gazebo was constructed in 2002.

The Grove historical marker was erected in 2003.

The Grove historical marker is located at Magrill Plaza, which is located at 500 North Green Street in Longview.

Source: KLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.