Lufkin police arrest Houston man who allegedly assaulted officers, tried to take weapons

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly bit one lawman, injured another’s ribs, and tried to take electronic shock devices from two separate officers Friday night.

Herchel Devon Martin, of Houston, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on two counts of assault of a public servant, two counts of taking or attempting to take a weapon from an officer, and resisting arrest.

Martin’s bond amount was set at $1,500 for the resisting arrest charge. No bond amounts have been set for the other charges yet, according to the Angelina County Jail website.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, the incident occurred in the 500 block of S. Third Street at about 7:42 p.m.

Lt. Nick Malone with the Lufkin Police Department said LPD officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the home on Third Street. He added that a woman called the police after Martin started acting erratically.

When the LPD officers at the scene tried to take Martin into custody, he allegedly fought them. He bit an officer on the thumb and injured another’s ribs, Malone said.

During the struggle, Martin allegedly tried to take an electronic shock device from one LPD officer’s holster and tried to grab another one when a second officer pointed it at him, Malone said. Malone added that one officer managed to deploy a shock device against Martin, but it was ineffective.

Eventually, the Lufkin PD officers took Martin into custody and took him to the county jail.

Malone said the LPD officers at the scene believed that Martin was intoxicated with some type of drug.

The woman at the home on Third Street was not injured, Malone said.

