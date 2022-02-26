Huntington woman released on personal recognizance bond after leading authorities on pursuit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County justice of the peace has released the Huntington woman who allegedly led Lufkin police on chase in a stolen truck last Friday afternoon on a personal recognizance bond.

Lindsay Bailey was taken into police custody over the weekend, and on Monday, she was released on a personal recognizance bond. After the chase, Bailey was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to authorities, Bailey refused to come out of her cell for arraignment by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Donnie Puckett. Bailey was released that Monday by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball, who said he released her “in accordance with the law.” Ball said Bailey was not processed or arraigned until that Monday upon his arrival to the office.

Lindsay Bailey (Source: Lufkin Police Department) (Lufkin Police Department)

“You know, anytime anybody’s released from a jail that has to be done through the court or by a judge. Yes, the lady was in our jail. Had already previously seen tried to be seen by a JP she refused,” Sheriff Greg Sanches said. “So the other JP come in. He did a PR bond and release her out of the jail. Now that that’s something that’s ... again, that’s done through the court or the judges, and the jail has no control over that.”

Puckett was not available for comment.

This marks Bailey’s eighth arrest with her next most recent arrest taking place on January 22, when she allegedly stole a vehicle in Lufkin.

RAW VIDEO: Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase

