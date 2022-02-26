Freedom central theme for Gregg County Historical Museum’s Black History Month programs, displays

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The journey to freedom is one of the themes for a month of continuous programs and displays at an East Texas historic museum, and that freedom is now being connected to what’s currently happening in Ukraine.

A program for ‘black history month’ at the Gregg county historical museum is addressing the war, and how freedom can be taken for granted.

Numerous speakers were on hand at the museum for a program called ‘Journey Stories’, success stories with local roots.

Among them our own Anissa Centers.

“I hope you take something from this and process it, and see the world from a broader perspective,” Anissa says.

With the invasion of Ukraine, many see the concept of freedom being an important aspect of black history month, important for all people who are oppressed or dominated by others.

“To be free. I think the Ukrainian people have a desire to be free. The power we have it must be used to promote freedom and democracy,” said Dr. Michael Wilburn a noted ‘Sickle-cell’ researcher.

As they spoke of hardships and obstacles overcome in the past, they see the reality of today’s world.

“Be very appreciative of what you have. You have more than what you think you have. If you are from the U-S, you have never experienced tanks rolling down the streets in your neighborhood. That is real,” said speaker Christopher Brown.

“As the descendant of people who were human trafficked, as a descendant of people who were forced into slavery, I look at Ukraine and think of the Jews, and other people that Hitler considered undesirable. The foundation is being laid for a genocide,” Centers said.

The simplest definition: To live free.

“African Americans have that same sentiment. We were fighting for our existence,” Brown says.

Black history month continues at the Gregg county historical museum with various displays.

Saturday’s program was made possible by a grant from the cultural activities advisory commission of Longview.

