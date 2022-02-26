Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Freedom central theme for Gregg County Historical Museum’s Black History Month programs, displays

Freedom is the theme for a month of continuous programs and displays celebrating Black History Month at an East Texas historic museum that is now being connecte
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The journey to freedom is one of the themes for a month of continuous programs and displays at an East Texas historic museum, and that freedom is now being connected to what’s currently happening in Ukraine.

A program for ‘black history month’ at the Gregg county historical museum is addressing the war, and how freedom can be taken for granted.

Numerous speakers were on hand at the museum for a program called ‘Journey Stories’, success stories with local roots.

Among them our own Anissa Centers.

“I hope you take something from this and process it, and see the world from a broader perspective,” Anissa says.

With the invasion of Ukraine, many see the concept of freedom being an important aspect of black history month, important for all people who are oppressed or dominated by others.

“To be free. I think the Ukrainian people have a desire to be free. The power we have it must be used to promote freedom and democracy,” said Dr. Michael Wilburn a noted ‘Sickle-cell’ researcher.

As they spoke of hardships and obstacles overcome in the past, they see the reality of today’s world.

“Be very appreciative of what you have. You have more than what you think you have. If you are from the U-S, you have never experienced tanks rolling down the streets in your neighborhood. That is real,” said speaker Christopher Brown.

“As the descendant of people who were human trafficked, as a descendant of people who were forced into slavery, I look at Ukraine and think of the Jews, and other people that Hitler considered undesirable. The foundation is being laid for a genocide,” Centers said.

The simplest definition: To live free.

“African Americans have that same sentiment. We were fighting for our existence,” Brown says.

Black history month continues at the Gregg county historical museum with various displays.

Saturday’s program was made possible by a grant from the cultural activities advisory commission of Longview.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County Sheriff's Office
Two found shot dead in pickup on Smith County road
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
T-Mobile in The Village at Cumberland Park shopping center
Vehicle crashes through storefront in Tyler
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police release vehicle description in connection with pedestrian fatality
Brandon Chad Phillips reported missing Friday, Feb. 25
Missing Harrison County man found safe at Longview hotel

Latest News

What we know about the 149,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Gregg County Historical Museum hosts Black History Month event called Journey Stories
Herchel Martin's mug shot from a Jan. 11 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Lufkin police arrest Houston man who allegedly assaulted officers, tried to take weapons
Kalem Becks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Shelby County deputies arrest Louisiana man in connection with RV fire