East Texas primary voting turnout better than dismal statewide numbers

Smith County exceeds early voting totals from 2014 and 2018
By Blake Holland
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday marked the final day of early voting in the Texas primaries, and statewide voter turnout is dramatically low.

As of Wednesday, about 93-percent of the state’s registered voters had not voted. But locally, East Texas election officials tells us things are better.

“Turnout has been very, very steady,” said Michelle Allcon, Smith County Elections Administrator. “We have seen an increase this week in turnout. Tuesday was crazy. Very, very busy. We’ve hit just over 15,000 total in the last two weeks.”

Despite dismal statewide turnout, Allcon said Smith County has already exceeded early voting turnout in previous primaries.

“We actually beat the early voting numbers from both 2014 and 2018,” she said.

Early voting totals from the Smith County Elections Administrator.
Early voting totals from the Smith County Elections Administrator.(KLTV)

And considering that, Allcon said they’re preparing for what could be a very busy election day.

“We have looked at past numbers and tried to staff those locations accordingly and making sure they have the equipment that they’re going to need,” she said. “There could be some surprises. There usually are, but we we are as prepared as I think we’re going to be.”

Meanwhile in Gregg County, early voting totals as of Thursday had not exceeded turnout from the last midterm primary in 2018 or the 2020 primary.

Early voting turnout totals for Gregg County.
Early voting turnout totals for Gregg County.(KLTV)

