Tyler police release vehicle description in connection with pedestrian fatality

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released a vehicle description in connection with a pedestrian fatality on Saturday.

Police say evidence recovered at the scene where the victim was found belongs to a 2006 to 2007 Toyota Camry. The car likely has front end damage and possibly a damaged windshield. The color is not known.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tyler police officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Broadway Ave. to check out a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

TPD officers found Hise lying in the road. She had suffered major injuries in the collision, and there were pieces of the vehicle that struck her near her, the press release stated.

Hise later died at a Tyler hospital.

If anyone has any information on this case or has seen a vehicle matching that description, they are urged to contact Det. A. Thomas at 903-531-1025.

