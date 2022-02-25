Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDot continues to pretreat roads ahead of winter weather

TxDot began pretreating U.S 59 this afternoon.
By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT is pre-treating Lufkin’s tier one roads, major highways, overpasses, bridges, and elevated surfaces which began Thursday morning.

The Lufkin district will be pre treating U.S. 59, roadways in Houston, Nacogdoches and Shelby counties, starting tomorrow. Crews will be treating bridges and elevated surfaces with a brine solution.

TxDOT advises motorists to be alert and drive safe, reduce your speed, and avoid travel during this time if possible.

