Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Two found shot dead in pickup on Smith County road

Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County Sheriff's Office
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in a running pickup Friday morning.

According to a press release, a woman was found with a handgun in her possession in the front seat. A man was found dead in the back seat.

A deputy found the pickup, a Ford F-250, on FM 2868, near the intersection of State Highway 155 at 11:15 a.m.

The deputy did not realize the pair were dead until he removed the gun from the woman. He then secured the vehicle and called for assistance.

More information will be released as it becomes more suitable. Investigators are on location.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Charles Dotson
Jury sentences former Harrison County deputy to 90 days in jail
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute

Latest News

Hiway 80 seeking towel donations to keep up with rising number of guests
Hiway 80 seeking towel donations to keep up with rising number of guests
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Brandon Chad Phillips reported missing Friday, Feb. 25
Missing Harrison County man found safe at Longview hotel
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police release vehicle description in connection with pedestrian fatality