Two found shot dead in pickup on Smith County road

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in a running pickup Friday morning.

According to a press release, a woman was found with a handgun in her possession in the front seat. A man was found dead in the back seat.

A deputy found the pickup, a Ford F-250, on FM 2868, near the intersection of State Highway 155 at 11:15 a.m.

The deputy did not realize the pair were dead until he removed the gun from the woman. He then secured the vehicle and called for assistance.

More information will be released as it becomes more suitable. Investigators are on location.

