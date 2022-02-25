Trinity County deputies arrest man after search turns up child porn images

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man Tuesday after they executed a search warrant on a home in the Port Adventure subdivision and recovered electronic devices with pornographic images of children as young as 2 years old.

According to a post on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page, Timothy Michael Zawodny was arrested and charged with second-degree felony possession of child pornography, second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact, and third-degree felony possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Collectively, Zawodny’s bond amount was set at $205,000.

Michael Zawodny (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page) (Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)

Wallace said his office got a tip from the Texas Attorney General’s Office about Zawodny, and the information was enough for TCSO investigators to obtain a search warrant. TCSO deputies and investigators with the Texas AG’s Office executed the search warrant at a home located in the 100 block of Red Bird Drive on Tuesday.

During the search, law enforcement officers found electronic devices with multiple images of child pornography. In some of them, adults could be seen engaging in sexual acts with children as young as 2 years old, Wallace said.

The sheriff added that Zawodny received some of the images from other people and took some of them himself. Zawodny also allegedly shared images with other people.

No additional arrests are pending at this time, Wallace said.

