Texan pleads guilty to hate-crime attack on Asian family

A West Texas man has pleaded guilty to hate-crime charges relating to an attack on an Asian family at a warehouse store.(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) - A West Texas man has pleaded guilty to hate-crime charges relating to an attack on an Asian family at a warehouse store.

In a statement, federal prosecutors say Jose Gomez III could get life imprisonment for his Wednesday guilty plea to three hate-crime counts from his March 2020 attack at a Midland Sam’s Club.

The 21-year-old Midland man admitted taking a knife from a store display and slashing Bawi Cung, his 6-year-old son and a store employee who tried to intervene.

Gomez said he blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic and mistook the Burmese family for Chinese.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

