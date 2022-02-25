Spicy Sausage Breakfast Casserole by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On a chilly weekend morning, nothing is better than a nice hot breakfast. This breakfast casserole will help you get the day of to a comforting start!

Spicy Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

6 eggs

4 slices whole grain bread

1 pound ground pork sausage

2 cups milk or half and half

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 bunch green onions, sliced

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon hot sauce (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Spray an 8x8 or 9x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. While it’s warming up, brown the sausage in a skillet. Drain.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, mustard and hot sauce.

Tear the bread into small pieces and cover the bottom of the baking dish with it.

Distribute the sausage and green onions evenly over the bread.

Pour the egg mixture over the sausage and bread.

Top with the cheese.

Bake at 350 for about half an hour, or until center is no longer jiggly when the dish is shaken.

Serve with maple syrup, or enjoy as is!

