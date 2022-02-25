Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Robotics competition at Tyler Legacy High teaches creative problem solving

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy high holds an annual robotic competition against Tyler High.

Students came into the competition not knowing what they were going to be required to do.

Tyler High Senior Hadeeqah Quazi, will be attending Texas A&M University next year and plans to major in biomedical engineering. Quazi spoke on the importance of team work.

“Teamwork and communication, like, to me that’s the most important. Like knowing the stuff is good, but teamwork and communication can help more than just knowing the stuff.”

Juan Trujill from Tyler High School was on the team that won first place.

“All the tests and all that we functioned it we adapt to it we did our best”

Robotics Coordinator for Tyler ISD Hunter McConnell says he learns from students, as well, as when teaching them.

“The task was to ring a bell, like an office bell, and they instead of most teams would build something on the front of the robot that hit it, this team decided to build something on the side of the robot that dropped down and hit the bell. So it’s just is a different way to do something that most teams wouldn’t do, so it’s just structure ideas. A lot of structure ideas is, I think, is things that I’m learning from them.”

McConnell says he is looking forward to expand the robotics competitions and invites other school districts to come and participate. Schools that may be interested in joining can visit the Tyler ISD website to find out more information and fill out a form, if interested.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Updated
Winter storm warning for NW sections of East Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday; winter weather advisories for all counties
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Charles Dotson
Jury sentences former Harrison County deputy to 90 days in jail

Latest News

Donna McCollum wishes East Texas goodbye after 40 years on East Texas News.
Retiring Donna McCollum says ‘thank you’ to East Texas News viewers
KLTV's Bob Hallmark shows off some of that collected on East Texas roads today.
East Texas drivers facing hazardous winter driving conditions
Pictured is Jim Taylor, LeTourneau University's associate professor of music and director of...
LeTourneau director of fine arts discusses connections to Kyiv Symphony Orchestra
Longview’s Partners in Prevention organization led the community in a discussion and simulation...
Longview organization works to explain poverty’s impact on community