Robotics competition at Tyler Legacy High teaches creative problem solving

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy high holds an annual robotic competition against Tyler High.

Students came into the competition not knowing what they were going to be required to do.

Tyler High Senior Hadeeqah Quazi, will be attending Texas A&M University next year and plans to major in biomedical engineering. Quazi spoke on the importance of team work.

“Teamwork and communication, like, to me that’s the most important. Like knowing the stuff is good, but teamwork and communication can help more than just knowing the stuff.”

Juan Trujill from Tyler High School was on the team that won first place.

“All the tests and all that we functioned it we adapt to it we did our best”

Robotics Coordinator for Tyler ISD Hunter McConnell says he learns from students, as well, as when teaching them.

“The task was to ring a bell, like an office bell, and they instead of most teams would build something on the front of the robot that hit it, this team decided to build something on the side of the robot that dropped down and hit the bell. So it’s just is a different way to do something that most teams wouldn’t do, so it’s just structure ideas. A lot of structure ideas is, I think, is things that I’m learning from them.”

McConnell says he is looking forward to expand the robotics competitions and invites other school districts to come and participate. Schools that may be interested in joining can visit the Tyler ISD website to find out more information and fill out a form, if interested.

