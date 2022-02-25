Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Posey axes Kats with last second free throws, Ladyjacks lock up share of WAC title with road win

SFA basketball celebrates
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball teams picked up wins over their archrivals, Sam Houston, on Thursday night.

In Nacogdoches the men had a hot start and needed everyone of their 41 first half points as they beat the Bearkats 69-67. SFA improved to 19-8 overall and 11-4 in WAC play, while Sam Houston fell to 17-12 and 12-4 in conference action.

The ‘Jacks had an 18 point lead at the half thanks to shooting 57.1 percent (16-for-28) from the field and 7-for-13 from three point range.

The Kats made a comeback in the final 20 minutes outscoring the home team 39-28. Sam would get a late basket in the closing moments. Kyle Keller called time out to help draw up a play with just 6 seconds left. The play was obvious, feed it inside the paint to Gavin Kensmil who had 20 points on the night. Kensmil missed the shot and the rebound was tipped back to Jaylin Jackson-Posey. Poaey made a smart decision to throw up a shot and with just over a second left a shooting foul was called.

Posey made two of the three free throws and then Kensmil broke up the inbounds pass to end the game with SFA surviving the late push by the Kats. SFA has now won 7 straight conference games. SFA returns to the court on Saturday for Senior Day and play host to Abilene Christian at 4 p.m.

Over in Huntsville, The Ladyjacks picked up a 73-58 win over the Kats and clinched a share of the Western Athletic Conference regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the WAC tournament.

Becky Hammon Award semi-finalist Stephanie Visscher dropped a game-high 20 points. As a team, SFA shot 47.4 percent, while holding Sam to 33.3 percent. The Ladyjacks dominated in front of the basket with 40 points in the paint. The WAC champion Ladyjacks return to action Saturday at Abilene Christian.

