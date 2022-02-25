Pedestrian killed early Friday morning on Highway 6 frontage road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a drunk driver early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the collision happened around 1:30 a.m. The pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the 2300 Block of N Earl Rudder Freeway frontage road and was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

The driver of the vehicle, Jesus Morin, 22, stayed at the scene and was arrested for his second DWI.

BPD says the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officers are working an accident in the southbound lanes of the 2300 block of N Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road (between Woodville Road and Laura Lane). Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dK06Yf74qx — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 25, 2022

