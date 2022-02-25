Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... There are still some icy spots on bridges and overpasses in East Texas, generally over northern and northwestern sections. If you must travel, please check www.drivetexas.org for the latest information that you will need. Still a real mess in the DFW area but that will likely improve by mid-morning as the sun melts the ice. We should see a fairly dry day across East Texas tomorrow before more rain moves into the forecast on Saturday. The good news is that the rain on Saturday will fall with temperatures above freezing, so no wintry issues are expected, but we will be watching in case something changes. Rain may continue into the pre-dawn hours on Sunday before ending and then we should see the sun for most of the day. A few flurries will be possible as the precipitation leaves the area. A weak disturbance moves over East Texas on Tuesday which will bring more clouds and a very slight chance for showers to our area, then we dry out and warm up nicely into the middle to end of next week. By the way, the rain on Saturday could total from .50″-.1.00″ for many, which will be nice. Please continue to drive with extreme caution through tomorrow morning as wet areas on bridges/overpasses may re-freeze causing slick spots once again. A very nice melt is expected on Friday afternoon. Roads should dry. Have a great night.

