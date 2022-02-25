O’Rourke to release book on voting during Texas governor bid

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rights.

The Democrat and former El Paso congressman has made the issue central to his latest campaign for office. “We’ve Got to Try” will be released in August by Flatiron Books.

The announcement Thursday comes as O’Rourke is on track to lock up his party’s nomination in Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary next week.

O’Rourke used his fundraising power last summer to raise money for Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled the state for more than a month to temporarily block new GOP-backed voting law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

